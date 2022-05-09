Northern Line Bank branch to reopen next Monday after seventeen-week closure

Computer-generated image of the upgraded southbound platforms at Bank Underground station

THE CITY’S REBOUND from Covid-19 will receive a significant boost next week when the Northern Line’s Bank branch reopens.

Stations from Moorgate to Kennington will welcome commuters again after a seventeen-week closure on Monday May 16.

The work to upgrade Bank station has been completed on time and the new station is set to offer a more spacious platform as well as a brand new customer concourse.

Stuart Harvey, TfL’s chief capital officer, said he was “delighted” to confirm the work has been completed on time.

“Anyone who’s familiar with Bank station will know how its labyrinthian layout can be confusing and time-consuming to navigate. Northern line customers now have a new, wider southbound platform and spacious customer concourse,” he said.

The project has involved the building of a new Northern line tunnel, turning the old tunnel into a passenger concourse.

Further stages of work at Bank to open a new station entrance and easier interchange between lines will be completed by the end of the year.

Harvey continued: “The countdown is on for completing the rest of this major upgrade which is one of the largest and most complicated subterranean railway complexes in the world.”

Once completed the project will deliver a 40 per cent increase in capacity at the station and twelve new escalators.

The news comes just after TfL confirmed that the Elizabeth Line, or Crossrail, will open on May 24.