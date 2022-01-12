Santander Cycles hit record figures in 2021, TfL says

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that 2021 was the year with the highest ever use of Santander Cycles, as almost 11 million hires were registered.

More than a million people used the scheme last year, with 178,000 members joining the scheme – a 7 per cent increase on 2020. The past year hit a new record after it surpassed the target set in 2018 by 371,000 hires as a result of the pandemic.

During Covid cycling levels surged overall, going up from 21 per cent of Londoners in 2019/2020 to 27 per cent the year after.

“It’s fantastic to see our cycle hire scheme reach such incredible heights, achieving its highest ever hire numbers last year,” said London mayor Sadiq Khan. “Not only have we seen a huge rise in cycling since the pandemic, but participation has also broadened, particularly among people from minority ethnic communities.”

Office workers played their part in the scheme achieving such a record as more than a million hires were registered in September, with an average of 7,573 daily hires made between 7am and 10am on weekdays.

“Our popular cycle hire scheme has gone from strength to strength and we’re delighted that it has played a vital role helping millions of Londoners commute to work, explore the capital and exercise across 2021,” added TfL’s head of cycle hire David Eddington.

“We’re looking forward to introducing electric bikes and expanding our iconic cycle hire scheme in the coming years, so even more Londoners and visitors can discover the benefits of cycling in the capital.”