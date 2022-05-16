Grand opening: Sadiq Khan cuts the ribbon of Northern line’s Bank branch

The mayor said the upgrades had been completed in time. (Photo/Sadiq Khan via Twitter)

London mayor Sadiq Khan has reopened the Northern line’s Bank following a 17-week closure.

The line was closed between Moorgate and Kennington on 15 January to allow for upgrades including a new system of tunnels and a more spacious southbound platform at Bank station.

“Today marks the first in a series of transport milestones for our city,” said Khan today. “The Northern line has fully reopened to customers, on-schedule and to budget, after the successful completion of the latest phase of vital upgrade works at Bank station.”

The upgrade works – which will end later this year with a new step-free access as well as 12 new escalators – will help the station increase its capacity by 40 per cent when fully operational.

“Bank Station is at the heart of the city and these improvements are the first step towards a modern, accessible, easy to navigate station fit for the twenty-first century,” the mayor added.

The reopening was welcomed by the City of London Corporation, who said it was a “major milestone that will add to the momentum behind the Square Mile’s recovery.”

“Today’s reopening of the Northern line’s Bank branch is fantastic news for the Square Mile as our sustainable recovery from the pandemic continues with offices thriving alongside our cultural, retail and hospitality scene,” said Shravan Joshi, the corporation’s planning and transportation chairman.

“It is encouraging to see commuter numbers continuing to pick up pace, demonstrating the City’s enduring power as a world-leading place to do business, as well as an attractive place to invest, work, live, learn and visit.”

The Northern line opening comes a week before the Elizabeth line’s opening, scheduled for next Monday.