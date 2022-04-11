Commuters face delays as Metropolitan line undergoes safety checks

Severe delays are expected between Baker Street and Aldgate.

Commuters on the Metropolitan line are facing severe disruption today due to safety checks being carried out aboard trains.

Londoners are expected to experience massive delays between Baker Street and Aldgate, while minor hold-ups are reported on the rest of the line.

Transport for London (TfL) introduced a new timeline after it has identified issues with some of the trains’ wheels.

“A new timetable has been introduced from today with trains now running every 15 and 30 minutes,” the public body tweeted this morning. “This is due to issues with the Metropolitan line trains.”

Good morning

A new timetable has been introduced from today with trains now running every 15 and 30 minutes. This is due to issues with the Metropolitan line trains.

Regards, Darran — Transport for London (@TfL) April 11, 2022

Londoners were told last week to brace themselves for a turbulent Easter break as TfL is expected to carry out maintenance works over the four-day bank holiday, City A.M. reported.

TfL warned commuters that Piccadilly Line trains to and from Heathrow will be suspended throughout the weekend due to track works while both the District and Hammersmith & City lines will be closed to remove a temporary ticket hall installed at Whitechapel.

The Northern Line’s central branch – between Charing Cross and Battersea Power Station – will also be closed on Good Friday and Saturday to run test trains through the line’s new section at Bank station.