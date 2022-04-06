Londoners to face disruption as TfL carries out works over Easter weekend

Londoners are expected to face disruption as TfL carries out works over Easter.

Londoners are set to face massive disruption next week as Transport for London (TfL) carries out maintenance works on the tube network over Easter weekend.

TfL warned commuters that Piccadilly Line trains to and from Heathrow will be suspended throughout the weekend due to track works while both the District and Hammersmith & City lines will be closed to remove a temporary ticket hall installed at Whitechapel.

The Northern Line’s central branch – between Charing Cross and Battersea Power Station – will also be closed on Good Friday and Saturday to run test trains through the line’s new section at Bank station.

Even though the majority of the public transport network will be open over Easter, TfL encouraged commuters to check before they travel.

“Easter is a brilliant time to get out and explore London. I’d encourage customers to check before they travel as there are some closures, but the majority of the public transport network will be open over the Easter weekend, meaning people can enjoy everything the capital has to offer,” said chief operating officer Andy Lord.

“We’re seeing more and more people using our network again, which is a great sign, and we’re pleased to welcome them back.”

Buses are expected to run a Saturday service on Good Friday and on a Sunday service on Easter Sunday and Monday, while Santander bikes will be available throughout the whole period.