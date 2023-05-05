Coronation weekend: How to get around London, what roads are closed and are buses and trains working?

Coronation: members of the public in position along The Mall in central London (James Manning/PA Wire)

Londoners have been warned the Coronation weekend will lead to numerous road closures in central London, with services likely to be “very busy”.

Transport for London confirmed there are “no planned closures” of the London Underground network, but warned during the day on Saturday particularly at key interchanges it will be considerably busier than usual.

Coronation revellers and tourists were also warned to expect “short-term safety measures such as queuing, temporary station or road closures, or changes to the way customers enter or exit a station”, as millions flock to the capital to see King Charles III crowned monarch.

Road closures will also lead to some routes in Westminster in particular being diverted, while TFL told people to “avoid the area” by car if not attending events.

TFL said Parliament Square at the junction of St Margaret Street will have extensive road closures in place to facilitate the coronation, with large crowds and increased traffic congestion.

While encouraging Londoners to walk and cycle across the capital, it added the area around Buckingham Palace and Constitution Hill in particular will be closed off to the public.

There will be major closures around Westminster this weekend with roads cut off, and buses diverted.

Street parties are also taking place across London so some residential roads will be shut, with Londoners told to check with their local authorities.

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “We are delighted that London is hosting ceremonial events for the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and look forward to welcoming visitors and Londoners alike onto the transport network for this historic occasion.

“We expect central London to be very busy and the large-scale events will mean road closures in central London, so I’d advise people to check before they travel. I’d also encourage Londoners and those visiting to mark the celebrations to make the most of the public transport options, as there are no planned closures.”

TFL added that major stations will also have taxi marshalls over the weekend to ensure Coronation revellers can get to their destination safely. These include at Kings Cross, Paddington, Liverpool Street, Victoria, Kings Cross St Pancras, Euston, London Bridge and Waterloo.

Private hire vehicles are also available, such as Uber and Bolt, but road closures may prevent access to central London routes.