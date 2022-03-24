TfL: Northern Line’s Bank branch should be up and running ahead of May reopening of station

TfL said works on the Northern line Bank branch are on time for the line’s reopening in mid-May. (Photo/Ilaria Grasso Macola)

Transport for London (TfL) announced today that works on the Northern line’s Bank branch were on time for the line’s reopening in mid-May.

Part of the Bank Station Capacity Upgrade project, the works aim to increase capacity at Bank and Monument stations by 40 per cent.

“We are on track, we had few good progress in the first half of the blockade,” said Huy Pham, one of the project’s managers.

As part of the redevelopment, a new southbound platform was built and connected to the existing line, while the former platform was transformed into a commuter’s concourse.

“[The customer concourse] is going to really improve congestion in that area, providing congestion relief for passenger changing,” he added.

To cut journey times for commuters, the improved station will also have 12 sets of escalators, which will make Bank the station with the largest numbers of escalators in the whole TfL network.

While the northern line’s branch will reopen at Bank in mid-May, the project will not be finished until later this year, as the new Cannon Street entrance and step-free access will not be delivered before the autumn.