Halfords offers Northern line commuters e-bike loans amid 17-week Bank branch closure

Cycling and motoring services giant Halfords is offering Northern line commuters free e-bike loans, as workers face a 17-week line closure.

Commuters with an Oyster Card or season ticket are eligible for a free e-bike for up to a week at a time, offered on a first come, first served basis.

Halfords has invited commuters to get a bike from its stores in Balham, Hendon and Brixton, as the Northern line’s Bank branch has now closed.

Under renovation plans, there will be no trains between Kennington and Moorgate, while services between Camden Town and Moorgate will operate on a reduced capacity.

Other lines are expected to be busier as a result of the closure.

Halfords is asking cyclists to pay a £101 refundable deposit, which they will get back when they return their bike.

Paul Tomlinson, cycling director at Halfords, said: “Maintenance on the Northern line will cause huge disruption to commuters who already had to travel on one of the busiest services in the whole country.

“But there is another way to get around. E-bikes are fun, fast and simple, and much of Central London is now well-served by safe cycling lanes. So why not travel above ground and see what you’ve been missing all these years?”