City workers jump on micromobility train as Lime rides increase in Square Mile following Bank branch closure

Lime has registered a boom in e-scooter and e-bike rides following the closure of the Northern Line’s Bank branch. (Photo/Anthony Upton/PA Wire)

City workers are jumping on the micromobility train using more and more e-scooters and e-bikes, according to Lime data.

Following the closure of the Bank branch of the Northern Line, Lime has registered a 113 per cent increase in e-bike rides and, while e-scooter uptake has gone up 49 per cent.

In stations close to the city, the uptake has soared even further. E-bike rides at Bank have seen a 162 per cent increase while at London Bridge registered a 136 per cent increase.

According to Alan Clarke, Lime UK and Ireland’s senior director of policy, the boom is due to people going back to the office only to find disruption on Transport for London’s (TfL) network.

“With commuters needing alternative ways to travel, we’ve seen significant increases in both Lime e-scooter and e-bike rides starting at underground stations that have been impacted by the suspended service,” he said.

“Lime e-bikes and e-scooters offer a great complement to public transport and it’s great news that this new data shows that many commuters are opting for an active and sustainable travel choice whilst disruption continues.”

Lime is not the only company to register an e-scooter frenzy. The trial launched by TfL alongside Lime, TIER and Dott has recently exceeded more than half a million trips, City A.M. reported.