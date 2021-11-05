TfL tells City commuters 'find another way' as Northern line branch set to close

City commuters face months of travel disruption as key London Underground stations are set to be closed next year.

Planned works at Bank and Monument stations mean that the Northern line (Bank branch) will be closed from January 15 to mid-May 2022.

There will be no Northern line trains at Bank, London Bridge, Borough, and Elephant & Castle stations.

There will be fewer Northern line trains between Camden Town and Moorgate and commuters have been warned that other lines and stations will be “exceptionally busy.”

Transport for London told City workers to travel at quieter times or use other transport services during the closure.

Frustrated social media users questioned why the work could not have been carried out during lockdowns or other periods of quieter usage in the past year.

The TfL Twitter account has replied to users to explain that its operations and staff were also impacted by the pandemic.