Nolli Waterman: Lions tour completes circle for women’s rugby

England World Cup winning full-back Danielle ‘Nolli’ Waterman has hailed the announcement of a Lions Women’s team as monumental for the sport and a real catalyst for change. ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

England World Cup winning full-back Danielle ‘Nolli’ Waterman has hailed the announcement of a Lions Women’s team as a monumental step for the sport and a catalyst for change.

The British and Irish Lions have a 136-year history of touring with a men’s team, but from 2027 a women’s outfit will set sail for New Zealand to take on the current world champions.

“This is unbelievable,” Waterman told City A.M. “It is something any rugby player would love to be part of but with the game accelerating at the rate it is, where the domestic game and the World Cup is, the timing is awesome.

“I feel sorry for the players that were thinking about retiring after the 2025 World Cup to be honest. But it is class.”

There has been criticism of the concept, however, with some suggesting the Lions Women should host the series rather than tour, and others saying the game should ditch the men’s tours to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa for France, the United States and others.

Lions vs New Zealand

“It had to be New Zealand given their success and the battles they’ve had over the years [with England],” Waterman added. “They did a superb job at hosting the World Cup and are the reigning world champions.

“Not only are they the best other nation to go to in the world but they’ve inspired a generation of fans from the World Cup. This is a catalyst for women’s rugby and we can get behind a monumental and historical tour.”

The process of establishing a women’s touring side first came through a feasibility study before host nations were discussed.

Then there was cooperation with World Rugby to ensure that there would be space within the global women’s calendar for the tour.

British and Irish Lions chief executive Ben Calveley stated that there would be no quotas, amid fears the squad could be entirely dominated by England’s Red Roses.

Completes the set

“For young girls in particular, they can do everything in rugby that their brothers can do if that’s what they want to do,” Waterman said.

“For women to see other women playing at the highest possible level is what it is all about and the circle is now complete.

“We all know what the Lions hold. I played for the Barbarians against England and to have players you’ve played against for years become your teammates was something so incredibly special, so the fact that’s now tied into the Lions completes women’s rugby.”

The Lions Women’s team has been backed by insurers Royal London, who helped with the initial study, and Howden, who are title sponsor of the men’s British and Irish Lions tour.

The 2027 date sets a precedent of a Lions tour every two years for travelling fans, with the first women’s tour in three year’s time coming after the next men’s tour to Australia in 2025. The men will then tour South Africa in 2029.