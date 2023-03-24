Newcastle United doc from makers of All Or Nothing to put focus on business

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley appears in the new documentary., which will focus on the club’s business and be shown on Prime Video later this year

Newcastle United’s transformation under Saudi ownership will be the subject of a new documentary series on Amazon’s Prime Video platform, it has been confirmed.

The four-part series will focus on the business side of running the club, through interviews with co-owner Amanda Staveley and other club chiefs as well as behind-the-scenes footage.

The show, set for release in late summer, is not part of the All Or Nothing franchise but its producers have previously worked on their Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur series, also on Prime Video.

“We are excited to be offering global football fans a front row seat at this exciting time in Newcastle United’s history,” said Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales.

“The documentary will give football and non-football fans across the globe a unique and authentic insight into how a major Premier League club operates and will take fans on the journey with us as we strive to achieve our goals on and off the pitch.”

The series is being produced by Lorton Entertainment, whose credits include the Bafta-nominated film Maradona by Oscar-winning Amy and Senna director Asif Kapadia and a forthcoming film about fallen tennis star Boris Becker, and 72 Films, which made the Arsenal and Tottenham All Or Nothing series.

The programme makers say “the series will explore how the decisions made by the club off the pitch impact their fortunes on it.”

Lorton Entertainment’s founder, former City financier Julian Bird, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Newcastle United. With rapid change occurring on and off the pitch, it is a fascinating time to go behind the scenes at the club.

“At Lorton, we have been privileged to work on amazing stories of game-changing sporting icons, from Rooney to Maradona, and our upcoming Becker documentary, and we are looking forward to adding this to our slate.”

Clare Cameron, executive producer at 72 Films, said: “This will be a unique opportunity to understand the inner workings of the club and see the effect the change in ownership is having on the fans, the city of Newcastle and the team’s results on the pitch.”

Newcastle have reclaimed their place as one of English football’s most competitive clubs since a £305m takeover led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in late 2021.

In this, their first full season under the new ownership, the Magpies have reached the Carabao Cup final and put themselves in contention for Champions League qualification.

Speaking earlier this month, Staveley suggested the motivation for agreeing to the docu-series was financial as much as raising the profile of the club.

“With FFP [Financial Fair Play] rules as tight as they are, we really need to do everything we can to grow our revenue and grow our finances,” she said.