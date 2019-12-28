New Year's Eve in London 2019: Where to watch the fireworks

While the official tickets to watch London’s firework display from the banks of the River Thames have long sold out, there are plenty of spots around the city to watch the action for free.

This year’s event opposite the London Eye is the fifth in succession that has been all-ticketed, but travel disruption and overcrowding are likely to remain an issue throughout central parts of the capital.

Fear not if you are yet to decide where to watch the display from though. Here are a number of options available.

Around 12,000 fireworks will be let off from the London Eye to see in the new decade

Cannon Street

The riverbank by Cannon Street is just outside the ticketed area further along the bank of the Thames, but still free from obstacles that could block your view of the fireworks.

It’s expected to be extremely busy being in the middle of the City still, so make sure you arrive early to get a good view.

London’s bridges

If you don’t mind watching the display with more of a side-on view, there are a few bridges in London that will prove great spots to watch the fireworks display.

While Blackfriars Bridge, Waterloo Bridge and the Hungerford pedestrian bridge will all be closed off within the ticketed area, you can still catch a great sight from several others.

Lambeth Bridge, Southwark Bridge, London Bridge, Millennium Bridge and Tower Bridge will all be open and ready for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the 12,000 fireworks set to shoot out of the London Eye.

An alternative view of the firework display in central London

Greenwich Park

Further afield there is plenty of open space out toward Greenwich Park and up toward the Royal Observatory.

Not too far from the city centre, but close enough to plenty of pubs to get in the festive spirit.

Ally Pally

If you were hoping to catch the fireworks from north London, then Alexandra Palace could be the ideal destination.

There are sweeping views across the London skyline and you are guaranteed to see a number of smaller displays as well as the main attraction.

The nearest tube station is Wood Green, while Alexandra Palace also has its own train station with lines to Finsbury Park and Kings Cross.

Primrose Hill

Able to offer similarly picturesque views of the city, Primrose Hill is a prime spot for Londoners on New Year’s Eve, standing at 76 metres tall.

There are plenty of pubs nearby too to enjoy a drink beforehand, but don’t leave it too late to find a decent spot.

The nearest tube stations are Chalk Farm and Swiss Cottage.

Parliament Hill and Hampstead Heath

Another north London vantage point for watching the display will be at Hampstead Heath, while people often bring their own fireworks to Parliament Hill.

The vast parkland at Hampstead Heath will offer great views and is also home to a number of amenities and public toilets.

The nearest tube station is Hampstead, with overground services ending at Hampstead Heath station.

Which roads will be closed?

The ticketed areas span across the river banks of both sides of the Thames between Lambeth bridge and Blackfriars bridge, covering large parts of South Bank, Westminster and Waterloo.

Road closures will have a wider impact, though, with closures expanding as the day progresses.

From 8pm onwards, the majority of roads throughout central London will be off limits to vehicles.

To see if you will be affected, please refer to the Metropolitan Police’s road closures map below.