Netflix eyes Formula 1 TV rights deal after Drive to Survive success

Netflix could soon advance their Formula 1 offering beyond Drive to Survive with the streaming giant plotting a move for live TV rights.

Having dipped their toe into live boxing, showing Mike Tyson’s bout with Jake Paul, and Christmas Day NFL, the streaming service appears to be interested in the US rights for Formula 1.

Netflix hit the jackpot with their fly-on-the-wall Drive to Survive documentary, which is into its seventh season, in a move that many saw as key to the revival of Formula 1 under the Liberty Media brand.

This is the final season of Drive to Survive on the current contract but the series is expected to see an extension to its production.

And it is understood that they could build upon their F1 beach-head, established by the series which created stars such as Guenther Steiner, with live racing content.

Formula 1 have been approached for comment.

Formula 1 bidding process

The bidding process for the 2026 rights is set to begin in the next few months with ESPN the current holders. Their exclusivity period for renewal has expired.

The Formula 1 rights in the UK – which currently sees coverage on Sky Sports with highlights on Channel 4 – expire in 2029.

But the US market is continually growing, with the Formula 1 calendar now housing three races across the pond, in Miami, Las Vegas and Austin. And while there were further talks surrounding more races Stateside, recent focus has shifted to the likes of the African continent and Asia.

Success for Netflix would see their rights holding catapult into the mainstream, with the industry giant already winning the US rights for the next two Fifa Women’s World Cups.

It has also begun a decade-long deal with World Wrestling Entertainment, estimated to be worth $5bn, to broadcast live content in recent months.