National Portrait Gallery to close for three years

The National Portrait Gallery announced today it will close to close to the public for three years to allow a £35.5m refurbishment to take place.

The renovation work – which will begin next year- will include a new entrance and “significant” refurbishment inside the listed building.

The building’s East Wing – which is currently used as office space – will reopen to the public with new gallery spaces and new shops and cafes.

During the closure selected artworks will be loaned to other London venues including the National Gallery and Royal Museums Greenwich.

Proposal for the new Forth Facade entrance. Credit: Jamie Fobert Architects

Image of new learning centre at the gallery. Credit: Jamie Fobert Architects

Some pieces will also be shown in exhibitions across the UK, including the Scottish National Portrait Gallery and York Art Gallery, and in Japan, Australia and the US as part of an international touring programme.

National Portrait Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan said: “This is a unique and important chapter in our history as we embark on our journey to deliver a transformed National Portrait Gallery, which will enable us to become more welcoming and engaging to all and fulfil our role as the nation’s family album.”

“We are delighted to be able to partner with organisations across the UK and internationally to share our collection to new and existing audiences.

“We look forward to hearing from other organisations who are interested in working with us during this time, so that we can make the most of this extraordinary opportunity to circulate a national collection as widely as possible in both innovative and collaborative ways.”

The National Portrait Gallery secured planning permission from Westminster City Council in April last year.

The gallery has raised £32.7m of its £35.5m funding target, and is aiming to reach the total this year.

