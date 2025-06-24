My Way could be set to make Chau’s Day at the Valley

Jockey Jerry Chau has ridden 21 winners this season in Hong Kong.

IT WAS good to see young jockey Jerry Chau with a smile on his face after partnering Fun Together to victory at Sha Tin last Sunday.

It has not been easy for the 25-year-old this season with just 21 winners on the board – he collected 33 victories last term – and it seems many moons ago (four years ago to be precise) since he broke the record of 58 wins by an apprentice in a single season.

Nevertheless, Chau’s confidence will have been boosted by that winner on Sunday and he will arrive at Happy Valley hoping to carry his momentum forward, when partnering MY DAY MY WAY in division one of the Hereford Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs.

The Danny Shum-trained four-year-old has only run half a dozen times since arriving from Australia but has shown enough ability to suggest he could have a bright future in his new surroundings.

Twice last month, he came within a whisker of claiming his first victory, being just denied after coming from outside draws, and it is surely only a matter of time before he tastes his first success.

The draw has been kinder this time, although gate eight is still awkward, but he has enough early speed to bounce out quickly and chase likely front-runner Colonel.

Provided Chau gets his partner into a comfortable rhythm during the contest, he will be hard to stop when making his bid for glory down the home straight.

With the likes of Heroic Master and Monarch County saddled with negative outside gates, it leaves speedy Fortune Warrior and well-rated Flying Wrote as the principal threats, and both may be worth including in forecasts.



POINTERS



My Day My Way 12.10pm Happy Valley