Murray set for first French Open since 2020 with retirement on horizon

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 24: Andy Murray of Great Britain serves against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic on Day 9 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Andy Murray is set to appear at Roland Garros this year in what could be his final French Open.

The former world No1, who reached the final in Paris in 2016, has been plagued with injuries in recent seasons and has not won a Grand Slam since Wimbledon 2016.

The 36-year-old is expected to retire this season but will return from injury this month at the Geneva Open – where he has been given a wild card – and is expected to play at the French Open while also gearing up for the grass court season at the Stuttgart Open.

It is then likely that the former British No1 will compete at Queen’s and Wimbledon, where he won two of his three Grand Slams.

Murray has not featured at the showpiece Parisian slam since 2020 in a one-off appearance since his hip injury in 2017.

Murray career

Wimbledon W (2013, 2016) US Open W (2012) Olympics Gold (2012) ATP Tour Finals W 2016 Career titles 46 Doubles titles 3 Career

