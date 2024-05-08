Murray set for first French Open since 2020 with retirement on horizon
Andy Murray is set to appear at Roland Garros this year in what could be his final French Open.
The former world No1, who reached the final in Paris in 2016, has been plagued with injuries in recent seasons and has not won a Grand Slam since Wimbledon 2016.
The 36-year-old is expected to retire this season but will return from injury this month at the Geneva Open – where he has been given a wild card – and is expected to play at the French Open while also gearing up for the grass court season at the Stuttgart Open.
It is then likely that the former British No1 will compete at Queen’s and Wimbledon, where he won two of his three Grand Slams.
Murray has not featured at the showpiece Parisian slam since 2020 in a one-off appearance since his hip injury in 2017.
Murray career
|Wimbledon
|W (2013, 2016)
|US Open
|W (2012)
|Olympics
|Gold (2012)
|ATP Tour Finals
|W 2016
|Career titles
|46
|Doubles titles
|3
Geneva Open seeds
|Player
|World Rank
|Seed
|Casper Ruud
|6
|1
|Taylor Fritz
|13
|2
|Ben Shelton
|14
|3
|Tommy Paul
|16
|4
|Sebastián Báez
|19
|5
|Jiří Lehečka
|23
|6
|Nicolás Jarry
|24
|7
|Tallon Griekspoor
|26
|8