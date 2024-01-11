MPs ask for answers from Colin Graves as cricket chief nears Yorkshire return

Graves is set to return to Yorkshire

Former England cricket chief Colin Graves has been asked to appear before MPs as he closes in on a controversial return to the sport at Yorkshire.

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has invited Graves to give evidence at a session next month amid growing concerns over his stance on racism.

Yorkshire admitted that racist language was often used during a period which overlapped with the chairmanship of Graves, who has dismissed some instances as “banter”.

But the 75-year-old Costcutter tycoon is poised to return to the cash-strapped county after its board this week voted to accept a takeover fronted by Graves.

CMS Committee Dame Caroline Dinenage said the move “risks undermining what progress has been made so far” in English cricket’s efforts to tackle discrimination.

Whistleblower Azeem Rafiq’s testimony set in train a period of self-reflection for the sport, culminating in a multi-point plan being adopted by the England and Wales Cricket Board last year.

“The disgraceful treatment of Azeem Rafiq by Yorkshire CCC was the tip of the iceberg, with racism, classism, sexism and misogyny found to be entrenched across the sport,” said Dinenage.

“The publication of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket’s report last year offered a turning point for English cricket, which the ECB appears to be taking.

“The return of Colin Graves to Yorkshire and to English cricket risks undermining what progress has been made so far.

“If the club is serious about rebuilding its reputation as well as its finances, then there needs to be a commitment from Mr Graves and the club to fully respecting the findings of the ICEC and taking action on them.

“The Culture, Media and Sport Committee will be watching closely as this deal progresses, so that the terrible past of Yorkshire CCC does not repeat itself.”

Graves said on Thursday he was “delighted” that Yorkshire’s board had approved his group’s takeover and apologised for his previous comments about racism.

“Yorkshire must be a club that is open and welcoming to everyone who shares a passion for the game, from every part of society,” he said.

“For that to be the case, the mistakes of the past must be acknowledged and acted upon. I apologise personally and unreservedly to anyone who experienced any form of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Discrimination or abuse based on race, ethnicity or any other protected characteristic is not and never will be acceptable.

“I profoundly regret some of the language I used when asked about the events that took place when I was chairman, at a time when I was no longer at the club. I understand and sympathise with those who regarded my comments as dismissive or uncaring.

“I am determined to do whatever is required to ensure Yorkshire County Cricket Club continues to reflect the communities it represents. The club cannot and will not succeed unless it is united in its commitment to meet the highest professional standards, on and off the field.”