Yorkshire charged with bringing cricket into disrepute after racism investigation

Yorkshire have appointed new directors and coaches since the racism claims emerged

Yorkshire County Cricket Club and several unnamed individuals have been charged following an investigation into allegations of racism and their handling of the claims.

The charges have been brought by the England and Wales Cricket board and relate to bringing the game into disrepute and breaching anti-discrimination rules.

Governing body the ECB said it would not name the individuals until after an independent Cricket Discipline Commission conducts its hearings.

“Yorkshire County Cricket Club and a number of individuals have today been charged following an ECB investigation into racism and other allegations at the Club and its handling of those allegations,” the ECB said.

“The charges arise from alleged breaches of ECB Directive 3.3 (conduct which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer into disrepute) and the ECB Anti-Discrimination Code.

“An independent panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission will hear the cases in due course.”

The investigation was prompted after former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq alleged that he was subjected to discrimination and bullying while at the club.

His claims prompted upheaval at Yorkshire, who lost sponsors and have since appointed a new chair, directors and coaching staff.

“The ECB’s investigation has been thorough and complex, with the allegations covering a significant period of time and a number of witnesses and other individuals coming forward to share their own experiences and allegations. The ECB is grateful to all those who have taken the time to speak with the investigating team,” it added.

“In matters of this nature, our normal practice is not to identify individuals charged at this stage. This decision is taken on a case-by-case basis. It is however standard practice for the CDC disciplinary panel to publish its decisions and written reasons in full following the hearing.”

There will be no further comment until the hearing has taken place and the decisions published. We currently expect the hearing to take place in September or October 2022.