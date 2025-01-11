 |  Updated: 

Most profitable sports clubs of 2025 list features three Premier League sides

By:

Deputy Sports Editor

Three Premier League clubs have made the Forbes most profitable sports teams list of 2025, with the top 20 generating an estimated £3.2bn in profit during the most recent season.

The figures, calculated using Forbes’ estimates of operating income with total value using the enterprise values, suggest an average £159m profit per team, up 12 per cent on the 2024 list.

Manchester United (£152m), Tottenham Hotspur (£133m) and Manchester City (£120m) are the only football teams on the list and represent the only three teams to feature from outside of North America.

Dallas Cowboys, valued at north of $10bn, made an estimated profit of $564, nearly double Los Angeles Rams in second.

This method of calculation does not take into account many Premier League clubs’ accounts from the most recent season as the majority have not yet released the figures.

Most profitable sports clubs of 2025

PositionClubEstimated profitEstimated valueOwners
1Dallas Cowboys$564m$10.1bnJerry Jones
2Los Angeles Rams$286m$7.6bnE. Stanley Kroenke
3New England Patriots$261m$7.4bnRobert Kraft
4Edmonton Oilers$213m$2.65bnDaryl Katz
5Los Angeles Lakers$199m$7.1bnJerry Buss Family Trusts, Mark Walter, Todd Boehly
6New York Giants$190m$7.3bnJohn Mara, Steven Tisch
7Manchester United$187m$6.55bnGlazer family, James Ratcliffe
8New York Knicks$182m$7.5bnMadison Square Garden Sports
9Houston Texans$164m$6.1bnCal McNair
10Tottenham Hotspur$161m$3.2bnJoseph Lewis Family Trust, Daniel Levy
=11Houston Rockets$160m$4.9bnTilman Fertitta
=11Washington Commanders$160m$6.3bnJosh Harris
=13Dallas Mavericks$158m$4.7bnAdelson family, Mark Cuban
=13Philadelphia Eagles$158m$6.6bnJeffrey Lurie
15Manchester City$148m$5.1bnSheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
16Indianapolis Colts$146m$4.8bnJames Irsay
17San Francisco 49ers$144m$6.8bnYork family
18Los Angeles Kings$143m$2.9bnPhilip Anschutz
=19Golden State Warriors$142m$8.8bnJoe Lacob, Peter Guber
=19Montreal Canadiens$142m$3bnMolson family

