Most profitable sports clubs of 2025 list features three Premier League sides

Three Premier League clubs have made the Forbes most profitable sports teams list of 2025, with the top 20 generating an estimated £3.2bn in profit during the most recent season.

The figures, calculated using Forbes’ estimates of operating income with total value using the enterprise values, suggest an average £159m profit per team, up 12 per cent on the 2024 list.

Manchester United (£152m), Tottenham Hotspur (£133m) and Manchester City (£120m) are the only football teams on the list and represent the only three teams to feature from outside of North America.

Dallas Cowboys, valued at north of $10bn, made an estimated profit of $564, nearly double Los Angeles Rams in second.

This method of calculation does not take into account many Premier League clubs’ accounts from the most recent season as the majority have not yet released the figures.

Most profitable sports clubs of 2025

Position Club Estimated profit Estimated value Owners 1 Dallas Cowboys $564m $10.1bn Jerry Jones 2 Los Angeles Rams $286m $7.6bn E. Stanley Kroenke 3 New England Patriots $261m $7.4bn Robert Kraft 4 Edmonton Oilers $213m $2.65bn Daryl Katz 5 Los Angeles Lakers $199m $7.1bn Jerry Buss Family Trusts, Mark Walter, Todd Boehly 6 New York Giants $190m $7.3bn John Mara, Steven Tisch 7 Manchester United $187m $6.55bn Glazer family, James Ratcliffe 8 New York Knicks $182m $7.5bn Madison Square Garden Sports 9 Houston Texans $164m $6.1bn Cal McNair 10 Tottenham Hotspur $161m $3.2bn Joseph Lewis Family Trust, Daniel Levy =11 Houston Rockets $160m $4.9bn Tilman Fertitta =11 Washington Commanders $160m $6.3bn Josh Harris =13 Dallas Mavericks $158m $4.7bn Adelson family, Mark Cuban =13 Philadelphia Eagles $158m $6.6bn Jeffrey Lurie 15 Manchester City $148m $5.1bn Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan 16 Indianapolis Colts $146m $4.8bn James Irsay 17 San Francisco 49ers $144m $6.8bn York family 18 Los Angeles Kings $143m $2.9bn Philip Anschutz =19 Golden State Warriors $142m $8.8bn Joe Lacob, Peter Guber =19 Montreal Canadiens $142m $3bn Molson family