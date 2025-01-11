Most profitable sports clubs of 2025 list features three Premier League sides
Three Premier League clubs have made the Forbes most profitable sports teams list of 2025, with the top 20 generating an estimated £3.2bn in profit during the most recent season.
The figures, calculated using Forbes’ estimates of operating income with total value using the enterprise values, suggest an average £159m profit per team, up 12 per cent on the 2024 list.
Manchester United (£152m), Tottenham Hotspur (£133m) and Manchester City (£120m) are the only football teams on the list and represent the only three teams to feature from outside of North America.
Dallas Cowboys, valued at north of $10bn, made an estimated profit of $564, nearly double Los Angeles Rams in second.
This method of calculation does not take into account many Premier League clubs’ accounts from the most recent season as the majority have not yet released the figures.
Most profitable sports clubs of 2025
|Position
|Club
|Estimated profit
|Estimated value
|Owners
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|$564m
|$10.1bn
|Jerry Jones
|2
|Los Angeles Rams
|$286m
|$7.6bn
|E. Stanley Kroenke
|3
|New England Patriots
|$261m
|$7.4bn
|Robert Kraft
|4
|Edmonton Oilers
|$213m
|$2.65bn
|Daryl Katz
|5
|Los Angeles Lakers
|$199m
|$7.1bn
|Jerry Buss Family Trusts, Mark Walter, Todd Boehly
|6
|New York Giants
|$190m
|$7.3bn
|John Mara, Steven Tisch
|7
|Manchester United
|$187m
|$6.55bn
|Glazer family, James Ratcliffe
|8
|New York Knicks
|$182m
|$7.5bn
|Madison Square Garden Sports
|9
|Houston Texans
|$164m
|$6.1bn
|Cal McNair
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|$161m
|$3.2bn
|Joseph Lewis Family Trust, Daniel Levy
|=11
|Houston Rockets
|$160m
|$4.9bn
|Tilman Fertitta
|=11
|Washington Commanders
|$160m
|$6.3bn
|Josh Harris
|=13
|Dallas Mavericks
|$158m
|$4.7bn
|Adelson family, Mark Cuban
|=13
|Philadelphia Eagles
|$158m
|$6.6bn
|Jeffrey Lurie
|15
|Manchester City
|$148m
|$5.1bn
|Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
|16
|Indianapolis Colts
|$146m
|$4.8bn
|James Irsay
|17
|San Francisco 49ers
|$144m
|$6.8bn
|York family
|18
|Los Angeles Kings
|$143m
|$2.9bn
|Philip Anschutz
|=19
|Golden State Warriors
|$142m
|$8.8bn
|Joe Lacob, Peter Guber
|=19
|Montreal Canadiens
|$142m
|$3bn
|Molson family