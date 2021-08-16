Mishriff to leave Love behind

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

AFTER the withdrawal of St Mark’s Basilica, the Juddmonte International (3.35pm) looks a far more open contest, and it is MISHRIFF who may be the one best placed to strike after his return to form last time.

Back from a break in the Eclipse at Sandown, John and Thady Gosden’s colt shaped as though needing the run and so it proved as he stepped up on that effort to chase home Adayar in the Group 1 King George And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

It was only entering the final two furlongs that Mishriff’s stamina began to give in, so he should be much happier now dropping back to his optimum trip of 10 furlongs.

Based on her unbeaten 2020 campaign, Love is clearly a big threat, but she came up short in the King George and it might just be that she dominated a sub-standard set of fillies last season.

There’s also the concern that while this trip looks more in Mishriff’s favour, Aidan O’Brien’s filly may lack the required tactical speed this contest requires.

Given the strength of the three-year-old crop this season, and on form, Alcohol Free must be considered a major player.

Despite her hitting the line strongly when winning the Sussex Stakes in soft ground, this extra two furlongs may be a step too far for Andrew Balding’s filly.

While she is a half-sister to a nine-furlong winner, there is nothing in her immediate pedigree that suggests this daughter of No Nay Never will benefit from stepping up to 10 furlongs.

Doubts about Mishriff’s main market rivals point to the value being available in Tote.co.uk’s World Pool Quinella with ALENQUER and JUAN ELCANO, who could both run well at big prices.

The former was excellent over this trip when winning the Sandown Classic Trial and was given too much to do in France last time.

Juan Elcano was slightly unlucky to lose out in the Group 2 York Stakes, where he finished in front of Mohaafeth.

He might just be underestimated in the market at 33/1.

POINTERS

Mishriff 3.35pm York

Quinella: Mishriff, Alenquer, Juan Elcano