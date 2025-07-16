McGregor could fight on UFC card hosted by Trump at White House

Controversial former UFC fighter Conor McGregor could return to the octagon on Donald Trump’s White House card.

The US President confirmed this month that he’d been liaising with UFC chief executive and supporter Dana White about creating a 20,000-capacity arena at the White House to stage a UFC card as part of the United States’s 250th birthday.

And McGregor, who was last year ordered to pay over £200,000 in legal costs in a civil case in which he was found liable for assault by a jury, could be on the fighting card.

David Feldman, one of McGregor’s business partners in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship series, said: “He [McGregor] whispered in my ear: ‘I’m in the testing pool, I’m getting ready to make my comeback. I’m going to fight on that [White House] card, then I’m going to have another fight, and then we can talk’.”

The move would represent a return to the octagon for McGregor for the first time since 2021, and could be the biggest fight of his career since his famous 13-second kick out of Jose Aldo in 2015.

McGregor’s professional MMA record stands at 22 wins and six losses, while the Irishman lost a boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017.

“Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight,” Trump said in a 4 July speech.

“We’re going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House.

“We have a lot of land there. Dana’s going to do it. He’s a one-of-a-kind.”

White said: “This will be epic.”

Trump has hosted the Irishman in the White House previously this year, with remarks on immigration described as controversial.

He also attended President Trump’s inauguration earlier this year in January alongside a number of notable figures.