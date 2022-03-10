Make sure you’re the Lucky One by following Skelton

Dan and Harry Skelton won last year’s Imperial Cup

THIS is the time when punters all over the country are on tenterhooks ahead of the biggest betting week of the year.

There is nothing like the Cheltenham Festival and with racegoers back in their droves after a two-year absence, expect a red hot atmosphere at Prestbury Park next week.

The last big chance to top up the betting kitty comes at Sandown tomorrow afternoon for Paddy Power Imperial Cup day, but tread carefully as you don’t want to blow a big chunk of it on what looks a tough card.

A full field of 22 runners is set to line up for the main event, the Paddy Power Imperial Cup (2.25pm), which is a far cry from last year when only nine went to post.

I am hoping there will be some similarities, though, as Langer Dan bolted up for Dan Skelton in that race and he could have another well-handicapped contender in the shape of LUCKY ONE.

Formerly trained by Paul Nicholls, the son of Authorized had some decent form last season, including when winning a novice hurdle at Wincanton by 20 lengths.

After that he was no match for My Drogo at Kelso, but he was still in with a shout when falling four out in the Grade One Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in April.

He moved to Skelton in November and after three defeats he has now dropped 12lbs to a mark of 125.

Although a well-beaten third at Ascot last time, he certainly showed a bit more and now looks to be on a competitive mark.

Skelton is a maestro at targeting his horses at these valuable two mile handicaps, so it’s interesting that from a number of entries stable jockey Harry is on this one. At 14/1 with Fitzdares, he looks a decent each-way bet.

Calico, the other runner from the yard, has also been disappointing this season but he hasn’t dropped as far in the weights and probably doesn’t have the same scope for improvement as the selection.

The likeliest winner of the race is undoubtedly Balco Coastal, who has won twice over the minimum trip this campaign, but then didn’t seem to quite stay in a two and a half mile Grade Two hurdle at Cheltenham last time.

I’m sure he’s well-handicapped but he’s pretty inexperienced for a hurly-burly handicap like this around Sandown and the yard have been struggling for winners, so he looks quite short at 7/2.

I’ll leave him at that price and back ONEMOREFORTHEROAD instead each-way for Neil King.

He won five of his seven starts in 2021 and his last effort was a fine second to Tritonic in the Betfair Exchange Hurdle at Ascot in December.

Given a break since then, he has a fine record fresh and I like the fact he has plenty of experience and guts.

Paul Nicholls saddles three with Samarrive looking the most likely contender with Harry Cobden booked.

The five-year-old was an impressive winner over course and distance on Tingle Creek day before disappointing behind Tritonic and Onemorefortheroad at Ascot.

He can be forgiven for that run but the bigger worry is the 9lbs extra he has to carry from his last win here.

Irish raider Surprise Package is another interesting contender but let’s hope the Brits manage to land this before what is likely to be a tough week at Cheltenham.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Lucky One e/w 2.25pm Sandown

Onemorefortheroad e/w 2.25pm Sandown