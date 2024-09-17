Mahmood set for ODI recall as Zampa resigned to Test absence

Pacer Saqib Mahmood could play his first ODI for England since March of last year after being included in an updated squad for the upcoming One-Day International series against Australia.

Pacer Saqib Mahmood could play his first ODI for England since March of last year after being included in an updated squad for the upcoming One-Day International series against Australia.

The Lancashire bowler played against Australia in their drawn Twenty20 series earlier this month and will continue with the side in the 50-over format – he has not played Test cricket since England’s last series before Brendon McCullum and Bazball’s arrival in 2022.

Mahmood’s inclusion, though, could be a sign that McCullum sees the 27-year-old as part of his future plans when the New Zealander adds the two white-ball formats to his Test coaching brief.

He has taken eight wickets in 14 ODIs at an average of 22.85.

Captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the One-Day International series, which begins on Thursday at Trent Bridge, with Harry Brook leading the side across the five-match campaign.

After tomorrow’s opener England will face their opposition in Leeds, Durham, London – at Lord’s – and Bristol.

Zampa century

Meanwhile Australian bowler Adam Zampa could play his 100th ODI match tomorrow.

But the prolific scalp taker has said his good form is unlikely going to see him play in the Ashes.

“Realistically, I’m probably not going to play in an Ashes in my career,” Zampa said. “I’m OK with that.

“We have lots of Test cricket and there’s still a bit of drive to play that but, in terms of playing in England or playing in Australia against England, I don’t think it’s a possibility (for me).

“I think rivalry in any sport gives depth to the games, you can see that with the Ashes. It’s a little bit different to this series in particular, but rivalry is important and the one against England is always great.

“Winning and beating England is always a good feeling and there’s another opportunity in the next five games to hopefully go home with a trophy.”