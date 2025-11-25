Magic Weekend 2026: Ashes sell-out lures Super League to Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium staged a rugby league Ashes game this month

Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium will stage rugby league’s Magic Weekend for the first time next summer following the success of its hosting of an Ashes clash.

The Merseyside venue will be the third different venue for the two-day Super League festival in as many seasons, after St James’ Park in Newcastle this year and Elland Road, Leeds in 2024.

A sell-out crowd of 52,106 packed the Hill Dickinson Stadium earlier this month for the second match of the Ashes series between England and Australia, which the visitors won 3-0.

“With memories still fresh of an unforgettable occasion for the Ashes Test, we’re delighted to be able to confirm a return to Hill Dickinson Stadium for the 2026 Betfred Super League Magic Weekend,” said RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones.

“It’s a stunning stadium with outstanding facilities at all levels, and also superbly located for summer on the waterfront, and with the many and varied attractions of Liverpool within easy reach.”

Fixtures for Magic Weekend 2026

Magic Weekend, which involves all 12 of the England-based Super League teams, is scheduled to take place in Liverpool on 4 and 5 July.

It will feature derbies between the two Hull sides, Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos, and Wigan and St Helens as part of the two-day showcase.

“We are incredibly proud to be welcoming Magic Weekend to Hill Dickinson Stadium so soon after the outstanding success of the Ashes Test earlier this month,” said Everton chief executive Angus Kinnear.

“Hosting a sell-out crowd for the first major non-football event in our new home was a landmark moment for the club, and a powerful demonstration of what this stadium and our city can deliver.

“We look forward to welcoming supporters from across the rugby league community next July and showcasing, once again, the energy, ambition and hospitality that make Hill Dickinson Stadium and our city region such a special destination for major events.”