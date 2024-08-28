Why rugby league’s Magic Weekend could return to Newcastle in 2025

Magic Weekend was held in Leeds this year after Newcastle decided against hosting the rugby league showcase

Newcastle United’s Saudi Arabian owners vetoed the club’s proposal to stage rugby league’s Magic Weekend at St James’ Park, but have indicated they may consider hosting the two-day event again next year.

Rugby Football League officials would like to return to Newcastle, who have staged Magic Weekend on seven occasions since 2015, after this month’s event in Leeds was poorly received by fans.

The Saudi leadership at Newcastle is understood to have been concerned about potential damage to the pitch on what was the opening weekend of the Premier League season, as well as being unimpressed at the commercial return for the club.

Others at Newcastle regard Magic Weekend as a great opportunity to market the city to non-football fans and attract tourists, a view that is also held at Newcastle City Council.

The RFL has committed to holding a Magic Weekend, in which the 12 Super League sides all play each other in the same venue on successive days, again next year despite criticism of this year’s spectacle at Elland Road.

Nottingham Forest’s City Ground is also being considered as a potential venue, although returning to Newcastle is the RFL’s preferred option.

Despite the criticism of Elland Road attracting a modest two-day attendance of just over 50,000 spectators, the event was one of the best Magic Weekends in financial terms for the RFL due to lower costs and the high number of hospitality packages sold to Leeds-based fans, who did not have to travel.