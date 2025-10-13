Rugby League Ashes: RL Commercial boss calls on London to fill Wembley

English rugby league chiefs have called upon fans to make the most of the opportunity to watch international class rugby at Wembley Stadium as organisers target a 60,000 crowd.

Following Saturday’s Grand Final, in which Hull KR beat Wigan to become the first new name on the Super League trophy in 21 years, English rugby league chiefs are ramping up efforts to sell as many tickets to the Ashes opener between England and Australia back at Wembley this month.

Rhodri Jones, managing director of English rugby league’s commercial arm, said the first of the three Tests had shipped around 50,000 tickets, with the aim of pushing that higher. The second Test in Liverpool and the third in Leeds are both sold out.

“We’ve got 10 days now to maximise that opportunity,” he told City AM. “Our aspiration is 60,000. The end of the domestic season has been brilliant and Wembley promises to be amazing.

“It shows the popularity of rugby league as a sport in this country. It shows that it’s not just in the north of England and it shows you that there is a market in the south of England for rugby league.”

Rugby League Ashes on horizon

Describing Saturday’s Grand Final as “the best we’ve ever had”, Jones said he’d spoken to Hull KR chief Paul Lakin about bringing the World Club Challenge – between the winners of Super Rugby and the Aussie NRL – back after an absence in 2025.

The match would see KR take on Brisbane Broncos, the career home of new London Broncos co-owner Darren Lockyer. Jones insists they’re helping London out this year, with those who buy season tickets for the revamped outfit getting a ticket to the Wembley showpiece.

“The reemergence of London Broncos under the new ownership, and the exciting plans that they got over the next couple of years – we always saw this as an opportunity to help the game in London,” he added.

“It is an opportunity to watch world class international sport. We’ve got our best players playing as well, both from the Super League competition and also some of the NRL.

“No stone is being left unturned and I would encourage people to come to Wembley – we are reasonably priced as well [starting at £20] – we’re not talking Twickenham prices – and I can guarantee that they’ll have an excellent afternoon.”

The highest UK attendance for an Ashes Test came more than 30 years ago, when 57,000 watched an 8-4 Great Britain win at Wembley and Jones is keen to see fans seize the opportunity to be part of the event at the end of the month.