Magic for Manchester United as they beat Tottenham Hotspur to win Women’s FA Cup

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Katie Zelem of Manchester United lifts the Women’s FA Cup Trophy after the team’s victory in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup Final match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on May 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Mark Skinner rejoiced at being caught up in the “magical” Wembley feeling as his side beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 to win the Women’s FA Cup and claim their first ever major trophy.

With a new team guaranteed to be etched onto the FA Cup yesterday in the capital Ella Toone netted on the stroke of half-time before a Rachel Williams effort in the 54th minute and a Lucia Garcia brace put the game to bed.

Having been formed in the 2018-19 season, this year’s trophy is their first since winning the Championship in their inaugural campaign.

And despite picking up silverware this season the club could still finish their Women’s Super League campaign in fifth, the worst position in their short history.

We are obviously not where we want in the league but we are history makers for Manchester United. Manchester United manager Mark Skinner

Magical feeling

“In all honesty I felt that first half was just frustration because we didn’t score, I thought we offered more of a threat, we controlled most of their threat. As much as I am exhausted now it is a magical feeling,” Skinner said.

“Tooney scored one of those goals at Leicester but it is another thing to do it at Wembley. I told her on the podium you have to feel it, remember it because it comes and goes too quick, and that is what she did. Congratulations to her and the team, we are FA Cup winners.”

Manchester United’s majority owner Avram Glazer was present at Wembley Stadium while new minority investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos, chose to watch under-fire Erik ten Hag as his men’s side faced Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Manchester United’s majority owner Avram Glazer was present at Wembley Stadium (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Reminding the owners?

“We are obviously not where we want in the league,” Skinner, 41, added. “But we are history makers for Manchester United. I didn’t need to remind the owners of that, they know. There is a lot of support and love for our team and the growth.

“We want to compete for titles but you all know how important adding that first piece of silverware is. We’ve got nothing but growth ahead.”

Tottenham boss Robert Vilahamn said: “[We’re] disappointed of course. We wanted to fight to the end and we didn’t fight to the end.

“If you take away the feelings right now, you need to look at these players doing some incredible things this year.

“We’re at Wembley playing in front of our fans and they are actually enjoying it and staying and supporting us after. We got a good experience today and we are learning how to play at Wembley more times. We need to look at it that way because the players are amazing.”

