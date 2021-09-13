Traffic Chaos: M25 blocked by climate protestors during rush hour

Frustrated drivers were seen clashing with climate protestors after a demonstration brought traffic on the M25 to a standstill during rush hour.

Tens of thousands of motorists trying to use the UK’s busiest motorway were delayed by activists from Insulate Britain this morning who sat in the road holding banners. The group is calling on the government to finish the job of insulating UK homes which are among the least energy efficient in Europe.

National Highways said there was disruption at Junction 3 for Swanley in Kent, Junction 6 for Godstone in Surrey, Junction 14 for Heathrow Terminal 5, Junction 20 for Kings Langley in Hertfordshire, and Junction 31 for Purfleet in Essex.

A number of people have been arrested following protests at J6 +14 M25 8am today. Protesters from Insulate Britain part of a coordinated protest also affected other m/way junctions. Diversions set up+working hard to reopen m/way but please plan journeys accordingly this morning. — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) September 13, 2021 Surrey Police confirm that arrests have taken place this morning as they attempt to clear protestors from the M25.



Essex police have confirmed that 12 people were arrested at Junction 31 on suspicion of highways obstruction while Surrey Police said that a number of protesters were arrested at Junctions 6 and 14.

Chief Inspector Paul Austin said: “This incident caused significant disruption and our officers worked to resolve it as quickly and safely as possible.



“I want to thank the drivers affected for their patience and understanding,” he added.

Exclusive: drivers turn violent at Insulate Britain climate campaigners who blockaded the roundabout at junction 20 of the M25 this morning, causing massive delays. @LBC pic.twitter.com/TwAX9qfK8q — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) September 13, 2021 A video shows protestors clashing with drivers on the M25.

In a video a furious driver was seen dragging a protestor along the road and repeatedly shouted at activists to “get out the f***ing way.”

Liam Norton, 36, an electrician from London who took part in the protest said, “it’s a no brainer. Insulating Britain will reduce emissions, provide hundreds of thousands of jobs and stop our elderly dying in cold homes each winter. So stop messing about Boris and get on with the job!

“As soon as a statement is made that we can trust and is meaningful we will get off the roads,” he added.

We're not here to #BlockBorisJohnson



But we're blocking the M25 to get a message to him & @GOVUK…



We'll go home when you #getonwiththejob.

Only you can create hundreds of thousands of jobs, save lives & lead the world through this crisis.



Time to #InsulateBritain now pic.twitter.com/dTzf0WJofH — Insulate Britain (@InsulateLove) September 13, 2021 Insulate Britain demonstrators continue to block the M25.

Insulate Britain has warned today’s action is “just the start” of planned disruptions.

Last month, the group delivered their demands for the Prime Minister to No. 10 Downing Street, but activists are yet to receive a response.

Read more: UK buckled under Australian pressure and removed climate goals in trade deal