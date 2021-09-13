Traffic Chaos: M25 blocked by climate protestors during rush hour

Frustrated drivers were seen clashing with climate protestors after a demonstration brought traffic on the M25 to a standstill during rush hour.
Tens of thousands of motorists trying to use the UK’s busiest motorway were delayed by activists from Insulate Britain this morning who sat in the road holding banners. The group is calling on the government to finish the job of insulating UK homes which are among the least energy efficient in Europe.
National Highways said there was disruption at Junction 3 for Swanley in Kent, Junction 6 for Godstone in Surrey, Junction 14 for Heathrow Terminal 5, Junction 20 for Kings Langley in Hertfordshire, and Junction 31 for Purfleet in Essex.
Essex police have confirmed that 12 people were arrested at Junction 31 on suspicion of highways obstruction while Surrey Police said that a number of protesters were arrested at Junctions 6 and 14.
Chief Inspector Paul Austin said: “This incident caused significant disruption and our officers worked to resolve it as quickly and safely as possible.
“I want to thank the drivers affected for their patience and understanding,” he added.
In a video a furious driver was seen dragging a protestor along the road and repeatedly shouted at activists to “get out the f***ing way.”
Liam Norton, 36, an electrician from London who took part in the protest said, “it’s a no brainer. Insulating Britain will reduce emissions, provide hundreds of thousands of jobs and stop our elderly dying in cold homes each winter. So stop messing about Boris and get on with the job!
“As soon as a statement is made that we can trust and is meaningful we will get off the roads,” he added.
Insulate Britain has warned today’s action is “just the start” of planned disruptions.
Last month, the group delivered their demands for the Prime Minister to No. 10 Downing Street, but activists are yet to receive a response.
