Storm Jocelyn: Dartford Crossing QEII Bridge re-opens but still delays on M25
There are still delays on the M25 near the Dartford Crossing this morning despite the southbound QEII Bridge re-opening.
The bridge was closed due to strong winds but has now re-opened to traffic. However, there are still 30 minutes delays north and southbound, National Highways said.
Queues reached as far back as the Swanley Interchange following the initial closure, and stretching along the A2 to Gravesend.
A contraflow system diverting traffic away from the East Tunnel has now been removed.
National Highways crews were on the 137-metre high bridge making safety checks ahead of the re-opening. The Dartford Crossing is currently the only way to cross the Thames east of London by road, linking Essex and Kent.
The QEII Bridge was already forced to shut on Sunday due to the strong weather winds, with delays of around half an hour on the M25 clockwise between Junction 29 and Junction 31.