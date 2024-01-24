Storm Jocelyn: Dartford Crossing QEII Bridge re-opens but still delays on M25

The QEII bridge has been shut due to storm winds.(Wikipedia/Creative Commons Attribution Share-alike license 2.0/Author: Danny Robinson/Source: From geograph.org.uk/CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED).

There are still delays on the M25 near the Dartford Crossing this morning despite the southbound QEII Bridge re-opening.

The bridge was closed due to strong winds but has now re-opened to traffic. However, there are still 30 minutes delays north and southbound, National Highways said.

Queues reached as far back as the Swanley Interchange following the initial closure, and stretching along the A2 to Gravesend.

A contraflow system diverting traffic away from the East Tunnel has now been removed.

National Highways crews were on the 137-metre high bridge making safety checks ahead of the re-opening. The Dartford Crossing is currently the only way to cross the Thames east of London by road, linking Essex and Kent.

The #A282 southbound #QEIIBridge DartfordCrossing is CLOSED due to strong winds. @DartCharge



For more info, including diversion route, please click on the below link: https://t.co/QbrClJYekx



Please allow extra time for your journey if you'll be affected. pic.twitter.com/Wj2oGWKTAb — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) January 24, 2024

The QEII Bridge was already forced to shut on Sunday due to the strong weather winds, with delays of around half an hour on the M25 clockwise between Junction 29 and Junction 31.