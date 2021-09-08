UK buckled under Australian pressure and removed climate goals in trade deal

The UK bowed to pressure from the Australian government and agreed to take out climate commitments in a free trade deal, it has been revealed.

The UK-Australia trade deal will not contain binding commitments on reaching climate goals set at the landmark 2015 climate summit in Paris, after Canberra pushed for it to be dropped from the text.

An email leaked to Sky News revealed international trade secretary Liz Truss and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said they would “drop both of the climate asks” to close a trade deal.

The revelation comes just months before the UK hosts the UN Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow where Boris Johnson is hoping to see a renewed global commitment to lower global emissions.

It also comes as Truss is being tipped for promotion in a reshuffle that could come as early as tomorrow.

The leaked email, from a senior Department for International Trade official, read: “The business secretary has agreed that, in order to get the Australia [free trade agreement] over the line DIT can drop both of the climate aks i.e. on precedence of multilateral environmental agreements over fta provisions and a reference to pairs agreement temperature goals.”

Government officials are now scrambling to point out that the text of the UK-Australia trade deal still refers to the Paris climate agreement and that there is a whole chapter on the environment.

Australia’s governing Liberal-National coalition has a long history of climate skepticism and has been reluctant to legislate for more stringent climate goals since coming into power in 2013.

The country’s last Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, was removed by the party’s MPs in 2018 after a revolt saw him unable to get climate change legislation through parliament.

John Sauven, executive director of Greenpeace UK, said: “If we cannot get a rich country like Australia to take the environment seriously then we are in really really big trouble.”

The trade deal was agreed by Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in June, after the pair met in Downing Street.

The deal was the first negotiated and signed from scratch post-Brexit and saw tariffs removed on Australian agricultural products.

A government source told Sky News: “The final text of the agreement will contain a commitment to address all the Paris climate goals – so therefore implicitly includes temperature. It’s also the first time Australia will have ever included climate provisions in a trade deal. And includes various clauses for tackling emissions and so forth.

“There is a dedicated climate chapter which includes a substantive stand-alone article on climate change, where both parties affirm their commitment to address climate change, including under UNFCCC and Paris frameworks and recognition of the importance of achieving Paris/UNFCC goals, by implication, this covers the three main goals of Paris.”