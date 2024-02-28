City of London drinkers warned Extinction Rebellion will accost them whilst enjoying a quiet pint on Thursday

Extinction Rebellion activists walk through the City of London on Tuesday 27 February, after insurers were targeted across the Square Mile. (Credit: XR)

Insurance workers have been warned they may be subject to unexpected guests whilst enjoying a pint in Leadenhall Market – with climate protesters expected to accost unsuspecting drinkers over their ‘complicity’ in environmental issues.

Extinction Rebellion protesters brought chaos to the Square Mile yesterday, blockading a host of insurance industry buildings as they push for insurers to pull out of so-called polluting projects.

It looks as if protesters are gearing up for another day of action in the City on Thursday.

City A.M. has seen a note circulated to staff at one City institution, which warned insurance industry employees are likely to be accosted at their favourite watering holes on Thursday.

“There is… a protest element seeking to attend pubs and bars in the area known to be frequented by employees of insurance companies.

“This is likely aimed at directly engaging employees with conversation about the climate crisis and their company’s ‘complicity.’ It is likely the target pubs and bars would be situated around the Leadenhall Market vicinity,” the warning note read.

Climate protestors are expected to also converge on the Royal Exchange.

They are likely to be joined by pro-Palestine supporters.

Extinction Rebellion activists walk through the City of London on Tuesday 27 February, with some also campaigning for Palestine. (Credit: XR)

The warning comes after Extinction Rebellion activists occupied the offices of five major insurers in the City of London on Tuesday, including the iconic Walkie Talkie building. The protesters were calling for companies to stop insuring fossil fuel companies and projects.

Nine people were arrested after protesters targeted the lobbies of the offices of Tokio Marine in the Walkie Talkie building, Probitas at Leadenhall Street, Talbot at Threadneedle Street and the HQ of Travelers in Creechurch Place.

One of XR protesters Liz Pendleton said: “We are here to engage constructively with insurance bosses about their decision to insure the fossil fuel crooks wrecking the climate. We’re staying until they come down and talk to us.”

“The insurance industry has a unique opportunity to immediately halt all the ‘carbon bomb’ projects like the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline and the West Cumbria coal mine that will cause climate breakdown and a future of killer storms and heatwaves, floods, famine and war.

“It’s very simple. No insurance equals no drilling. No insurance equals no digging. So these companies have a superpower that could give us all a fighting chance of a liveable future.”

