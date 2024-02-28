Extinction Rebellion blockades Lloyd’s of London building as City police make arrests

Extinction Rebellion protesters have surrounded the Lloyds of London building.

City of London Police officers have made arrests after climate activists launched a second day of action in the Square Mile, targeting the buildings of insurer Lloyd’s of London.

The police force said it made arrests in Tower Hamlets earlier in the day when they stopped a van which was linked to Extinction Rebellion.

Following the arrests, the group announced that it had brought over 800 activists to form a blockade around the building insurer Lloyd’s of London.

This comes after hundreds of activists descended on the Square Mile on Tuesday, targeting four insurers, including at The Walkie-Talkie building.

Nine people were arrested after protesters targeted the lobbies of the offices of Tokio Marine in the Walkie Talkie building, Probitas at Leadenhall Street, Talbot at Threadneedle Street and the HQ of Travelers in Creechurch Place.

On Wednesday, around noon, the City of London Police said on Twitter: “Officers are responding to another day of activity by XR activists in the City of London.”

Officers stopped a van in Tower Hamlets believed to be linked to XR.



Following a search of the vehicle officers found black paint and equipment which they believe could spray the paint.



A man has been arrested on possession of articles with intent to commit criminal damage. pic.twitter.com/Z0dUTixMXE — City of London Police (@CityPolice) February 28, 2024

They posted an image of a van full of equipment, including a megaphone and paint-covered items.

The force added just after 1pm: A Section 11 has been authorised in the City and the highlighted areas below by D/Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine until 4pm. This gives officers the power to search for items which may be used with believed criminal intent, including lock on devices.

It was also reported activists were demonstrating in Fenchurch Street earlier in the day.

Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Marijn van de Geer said: ““The people inside this building have the power to pull the plug on the very worst climate-wrecking fossil fuel projects by refusing to insure them.

“We’re calling on them to recognise their power – and use it now. They can be climate heroes, change the course of history.”

Extinction Rebellion, which is running a ‘week of action’ in the City protesting its links to the fossil fuel industry, took to Twitter to complain its activists were being detained.

“Ordinary protestors are RIGHT NOW being SEARCHED AND ARRESTED for joining a peaceful march through the city of London to demand insurance companies stop insuring #fossilfuel projects. THIS IS A DIRECT THREAT ON OUR RIGHT TO PROTEST!”, the group said.

Today it was also reported that insurance workers have been warned they may be subject to unexpected guests whilst enjoying a pint in Leadenhall Market on Thursday.

City employees have been told they can expect climate protesters to accost them while having an unsuspecting drink, over their ‘complicity’ in environmental issues.