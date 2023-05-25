Lloyd’s of London targeted by eco activists with smoke flares and setting off fire alarms

The moment eco activists targeted insurance giant Lloyd’s of London

Smoke engulfed the entrance to insurance hub Lloyd’s of London today as eco protestors set off fire alarms to disrupt activity over of its alleged links to the fossil fuel industry.

Protestors from Money Rebellion, a sister group of the better-known Extinction Rebellion, set off alarms and launched smoke flares outside the iconic building in the heart of the square mile today.

XR also said activists from other groups including Coal Action Network, Mothers Rise Up and Eko had arranged for Lloyd’s and their insurers’ Probitas to be “bombarded” with thousands of cold calls.

The calls asked them to “sound the alarm” while banners reading “Lloyd’s insures the climate crisis” were unfurled outside.

Eco protestors at Lloyd’s of London

XR accused Lloyd’s of “running scared.. from public anger” because they are “enabling new fossil fuel projects like expansion of oil and gas in the North Sea”.

Claude Fourcroy, from Money Rebellion, said: “As the world braces itself for more floods and forest fires, instead of ending their support for new fossil fuels, they are preparing for protests.”

Lloyd’s of London was approached for comment but has previously stated its commitment to net zero. In October 2021, Lloyd’s joined the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance and became part of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero.

The demonstration marks the latest environmental protest to take place in the capital, with groups like Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion holding multiple rallies in recent weeks demanding the UK’s oil and gas industry to be wound up.

The police have made a number of arrests of Just Stop Oil protestors and have also had to deal with an increasingly angry – and sometimes violent – public reaction, with a number of JSO protestors being assaulted.

Earlier this month, oil giant Shell’s AGM was disrupted by climate activists who tried to storm the stage – before being removed.

This year, Shell and BP have made combined profits of almost £12bn in the first quarter alone, as soaring energy bills has contributed to bumper profits, and windfall tax calls.

Probitas was also targeted by the activists