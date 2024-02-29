City braces for day of carnage as XR and Palestine protestors descend on Square Mile – with not even a pint safe

The Square Mile is set to play host to a raft of climate and pro-Palestine protests today, including Extinction Rebellion, with one insurer’s building already covered in red paint.

Groups from across the protest spectrum have planned disruption in the City today, with the Royal Exchange and Leadenhall Market likely to be the epicentre.

Insurer AIG’s office has already been smeared in red paint. It is not immediately clear whether the damage is related to Palestinian or climate causes.

A number of Extinction Rebellion (XR) protestors have been arrested over recent days, with protests all week in the Square Mile.

Tuesday morning saw insurers including Tokio Marine blockaded whilst Wednesday saw the Lloyd’s Building hit with protests.

Insurance workers have been warned they may be subject to unexpected guests whilst enjoying a pint in Leadenhall Market – with climate protesters expected to accost unsuspecting drinkers over their ‘complicity’ in environmental issues.

City A.M. has seen a note circulated to staff at one City institution, which warned insurance industry employees are likely to be accosted at their favourite watering holes on Thursday.

“There is… a protest element seeking to attend pubs and bars in the area known to be frequented by employees of insurance companies.

“This is likely aimed at directly engaging employees with conversation about the climate crisis and their company’s ‘complicity.’ It is likely the target pubs and bars would be situated around the Leadenhall Market vicinity,” the warning note read.

“Leadenhall Market is aware of the protest which is planned to take place in the City tomorrow,” a spokesperson told City A.M.

“We would like to reassure our customers that we are liaising with the City of London police, our 24-hour on-site security team are fully briefed on the matter and additional security will be in place at key locations within the market.”

Extinction Rebellion protesters have surrounded the Lloyds of London building.

Climate protestors are expected to also converge on the Royal Exchange.

They are likely to be joined by pro-Palestine supporters.

One of XR protesters Liz Pendleton said: “We are here to engage constructively with insurance bosses about their decision to insure the fossil fuel crooks wrecking the climate. We’re staying until they come down and talk to us.”

“The insurance industry has a unique opportunity to immediately halt all the ‘carbon bomb’ projects like the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline and the West Cumbria coal mine that will cause climate breakdown and a future of killer storms and heatwaves, floods, famine and war.

“It’s very simple. No insurance equals no drilling. No insurance equals no digging. So these companies have a superpower that could give us all a fighting chance of a liveable future.”

The insurance industry provides cover for all sustainable energy projects the world over.