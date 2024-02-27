XR activists occupy four City insurance HQs including the Walkie Talkie as arrests made

Tokio Marine occupied-Gareth Morris by XR activists

Extinction Rebellion activists have been occupying the offices of four major City insurance firms this morning, with the police arresting a number already.

Campaigners descended on the lobbies of the offices of Tokio Marine in the The Walkie Talkie building, Probitas at Leadenhall Street, Talbot at Threadneedle Street and the HQ of Travelers in Creechurch Place.

The climate group says they ‘occupied’ lobbies of the various offices and buildings in protest of their profits from drilling for new oil and gas licences.

This comes after prime minister Rishi Sunak green-lit hundreds of new oil and gas drilling licences in the north sea.

Images showed security officials and the police trying to force the activists to move, but it is understood some are still occupying the buildings.

The City of London Police said on Twitter at around midday: “There is currently an XR protest taking place in the City of London. We will be working with our colleagues in the Met Police . All updates on our response to the XR activity in the City today will be outlined on this thread”

“A Section 11 has been authorised in the City by D/Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine until 4pm. This gives officers the power to search for items which may be used with believed criminal intent, including lock on devices.”

“There have been a number of arrests made by officers so far. One person has been arrested on suspicion of breach of bail conditions. The total number of arrests and further details will be provided later.”

One of XR protesters Liz Pendleton said: “We are here to engage constructively with insurance bosses about their decision to insure the fossil fuel crooks wrecking the climate. We’re staying until they come down and talk to us.”

“The insurance industry has a unique opportunity to immediately halt all the ‘carbon bomb’ projects like the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline and the West Cumbria coal mine that will cause climate breakdown and a future of killer storms and heatwaves, floods, famine and war.

“It’s very simple. No insurance equals no drilling. No insurance equals no digging. So these companies have a superpower that could give us all a fighting chance of a liveable future.”

The insurance companies being targeted have been asked for comment.