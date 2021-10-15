London's Walkie Talkie skyscraper evacuated after fire breaks out

The Walkie Talkie building in the City of London has been evacuated due to a fire, according to reports.

At least three five engines are lined along Fenchurch Street, while evacuees and customers of Sky Gardens, one of the City’s top tourist destinations, stand outside.

The police and an ambulance are also the scene, there are not yet any reports regarding injuries or damage.

#skygarden is on fire. Walking down 35 floors of steps was not fun 🥲 pic.twitter.com/2R0msibGJi — Brodie (@BrodieDB) October 15, 2021

First visit to @SG_SkyGarden, booked months ago, two hours before we have to head elsewhere – and of course the building has been evacuated 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vHK07MG8TX — Daniel Gee (@DanielGeeHerald) October 15, 2021

The £200m skyscraper was completed in spring 2014, while the three-floor “sky garden” was opened in January 2015.

This is a developing story.