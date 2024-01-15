Vivienne Westwood tells its staff to work three days at home to meet net zero goals

Dame Vivienne Westwood

Staff at fashion house Vivienne Westwood have been ordered to only come into the office two days a week, amid a push to hit net zero targets.

The designer, whose late eponymous founder was a climate change activist, said that workers at its London offices have been asked to staff home most days in a push to save energy.

“We have implemented hybrid working, with staff working from home three days a week,” a Companies House filing read.

“The brand voice is used to raise awareness of the environmental impact of over-consumption urging people to buy less and buy better quality items.”

Filings show that the designer’s emissions had risen in the year to 2022, to 140 CO2e to 152 CO2e.

Vivienne Westwood has long used its fashion shows to raise awareness for issues impacting the climate, and a decade ago launched a global campaign to stop drilling and industrial fishing in the Arctic.

It comes as the firm posted a 53 per cent increase in turnover compared to previous year.

Profits before tax also reached £38m up from £19m the previous year.

The firm said: “Margins are still under pressure due to the nature of wider retail conditions.

“The company has been focusing on alleviating this pressure by reviewing pricing to improve gross profit margins and this policy will continue on an ongoing basis.”