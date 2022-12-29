Dame Vivienne Westwood dies aged 82

Dame Vivienne Westwood (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Dame Vivienne Westwood died peacefully surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London, today, her representatives said in a statement.

The 81-year-old’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with.

“Thank you darling.”

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan paid tribute to Dame Vivienne Westwood, writing on Twitter: “A sad day, Vivienne Westwood was and will remain a towering figure in British fashion.

“Her punk style rewrote the rule book in the 1970s and was widely admired for how she stayed true to her own values throughout her life.”

The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better. pic.twitter.com/YQwVixYUrV — Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) December 29, 2022

