Londoners will receive two free rides on Lime’s e-scooters as part of local election push

Lime is providing UK voters with free rides. (Photo/Lime)

Londoners will be entitled to two free rides on Lime’s e-scooters as part of the company’s push to encourage voting in the UK local elections.

By using a promotional code, voters in London, Milton Keynes and Salford could ride for free to and from polling stations.

“Lime is proud to be providing voters with a free, safe and sustainable transport option this Election Day,” said Hal Stevenson, public affairs manager at Lime UKI.

“Access to affordable transport should never create a barrier to voting, and we hope Lime users will ride to the polls and make their voices heard.”

The initiative is part of ‘Lime to the Polls’ programme which ams to remove transport barriers on election days around the world.

Since its inception, the programme has sustained more than 50,000 trips in elections across the world, including Canada in 2020 and the US in both 2018 and 2020.