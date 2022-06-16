Lime expects boost in users as next week’s strikes bring London to a halt

Lime said it is expecting a surge in users as the strikes bring London to a standstill.(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

E-scooter giant Lime said today that it is expecting a surge in demand next week as rail and tube workers are set to go on strike and bring London’s transport network to a standstill.

“The last time there was a tube strike in London, we saw trips on that day increase by more than 95 per cent compared to the same day the previous week,” Alan Clarke, Lime’s senior director of public policy told City A.M..

Members of the union RMT will walk out on 21, 23, 25 June over salaries and job cuts, while London Underground workers will take to the streets on Tuesday as part of a dispute with Transport for London over pensions and job losses.

According to Clarke, strikes and other disruption in the capital will also lead to a spike in the number of people using the company’s e-bikes and e-scooters for the first time.

Figures reported that during the two-day strike that took place on 1 and 3 March, the number of people who had their first trip with Lime increased by 162 per cent.

“Everybody wants to see the tube functioning to its full extent but whenever there’s a strike or disruption it’s actually a great opportunity for people to try a new form of environmentally friendly transport,” Clarke added.

Lime will not be the only company set to potentially benefit from next week’s planned strikes, as ride-hailing app Uber said it was preparing drivers for an increase in demand.

“We are informing drivers of the expected increase in demand to help ensure there are enough cars out on the road,” a company spokesperson told City A.M.