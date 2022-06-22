World’s first EV ‘dark hub’ opens in Leicester Square to help delivery industry go green

The “dark hub” will help the delivery industry reduce its CO2 impact. (Photo/ Port)

The world’s first “dark hub” for small electric vehicles (EVs) has opened today in London to help the delivery industry reduce its carbon footprint.

Launched as a partnership between technology company Port and parking operator Q-Park, the Leicester Square hub will allow delivery firms to rent electric vehicles – including e-bikes, mopeds and scooters – and return them at the end of each working day.

The service will have a weekly and monthly subscription.

“We are hugely excited to be launching our first Port dark hub in the heart of London,” said Port’s founder Kamil Suda .

“We want to bring Port’s solution to every major city to help the sector reach net zero and fully capitalise on the benefits of small EVs.”