World’s first EV ‘dark hub’ opens in Leicester Square to help delivery industry go green
The world’s first “dark hub” for small electric vehicles (EVs) has opened today in London to help the delivery industry reduce its carbon footprint.
Launched as a partnership between technology company Port and parking operator Q-Park, the Leicester Square hub will allow delivery firms to rent electric vehicles – including e-bikes, mopeds and scooters – and return them at the end of each working day.
The service will have a weekly and monthly subscription.
“We are hugely excited to be launching our first Port dark hub in the heart of London,” said Port’s founder Kamil Suda .
“We want to bring Port’s solution to every major city to help the sector reach net zero and fully capitalise on the benefits of small EVs.”