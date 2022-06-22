TfL to impose fines for driving on cycling lanes

London motorists will be fined by TfL for driving on cycling lanes from 27 June. (Photo/Getty Images).

Londoners will need to brace themselves as Transport for London (TfL) has announced it will begin fining motorists for driving in cycle lanes.

From 27 June the public body will have powers over lanes and tracks across its wider road network, in the same way it legislates over bus lanes and yellow box junctions.

Introduced by the government, the changes will be implemented not only in London but also throughout England, as local authorities outside the capital will be given the power to issue fines for traffic contraventions.

TfL will use existing cameras across its road network to catch offenders.

“These new enforcement powers will deter motorists from infringing on crucial space specifically designated to keep cyclists safe and will help improve cyclist’s confidence when getting around the capital,” said London’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman.

“Enabling more Londoners to walk and cycle continues to be at the heart of the mayor’s vision to create a healthier, cleaner and more sustainable London for everyone – these new powers will play an important role in that.”

Under his Vision for Cycling, London mayor Sadiq Khan has pledged to build a strategic network for cycling in the capital – which will run alongside key tube, rail and bus routes – as well as to make the city’s streets safer for cyclists.