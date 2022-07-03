Sustainable deliveries: Amazon launch first e-cargo bike fleet in central London

The new fleet will be stored in Amazon’s micromobility hub in Hackney. (Photo/Amazon)

Amazon deliveries across London are set to become more sustainable from now on, as the e-commerce titan launched today its first fleet of e-cargo bikes and walkers.

Stored in Amazon’s Hackney hub, the new fleet will make more than one million deliveries a year across 10 per cent of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

This will be in addition to the four million net-zero deliveries carried across London by Amazon’s electric vans. The move is part of the company’s pledge to be net-zero by 2040.

“Our new e-cargo bikes, walkers and growing electric vehicle delivery fleet will help us make more zero emission customer deliveries than ever before across London and the UK in the coming months,” said Amazon’s UK manager John Boumphrey.

Amazon also announced it will roll out more than 30,000 solar panels across some of its facilities – including Manchester and Milton Keynes.

Commenting on the news, transport minister Trudy Harrison said: “Industry and government are both working hard to achieve our net zero goals and support the growth of sustainable transport that will help create economic opportunities and support thousands of jobs across the UK.

“Amazon’s plans will not only boost green job opportunities, but ensure that customers will continue to receive their packages while working to protect our planet from climate change.”

The tech giant had recently come under fire after it restricted LGBTQ+ search results in the UAE following government pressure, City A.M. reported.