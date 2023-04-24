Evri to ‘triple’ deliveries as it rolls out e-cargo bikes in London and Leeds

Delivery titan Evri, formerly known as Hermes, has launched new plans to triple annual parcel deliveries using electric-cargo bikes.

The plans will see its e-cargo bike fleet expand to London and Leeds this year, as the company looks to reduce carbon footprint in the ‘last mile,’ of its journeys.

Evri said that its services delivered 154,000 parcels in the financial year to February 2023, but hopes to triple this, targeting 500,000.

Nancy Hobhouse, head of ESG at Evri, said: “We continue to push ahead with our deployment of e-cargo bikes, which are not only more reliable and help to deliver a quicker service to customers in busy, built-up urban areas, but also are better for the environment.”

She added: “as a company committed to being a parcel industry leader in ESG, our e-cargo deliveries will help us create a network of sustainable delivery options.” These will “supplement” the company’s current model in the UK and internationally.

Petrol prices, deliveries and decarbonisation

The UK e-cargo bike industry has taken off in the last year with industry experts forecasting a rise by 60 per cent between 2022 and 23, and a 15-fold increase in market size in the next five years.

Last summer, Amazon launched the first ever fleet of e-cargo bikes in the UK, as a central part of its £300m investment to decarbonise.

Rising petrol prices have fuelled the surge, as well as increasing incentives for delivery companies to decarbonise.

Bristol, Evri’s largest e-cargo bike city currently, saw a 100 per cent reduction in emissions for parcels under 15kg in the last year. This was estimated to save 57.4 tons of CO2 in 2023-24.