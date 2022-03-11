Parcel service Hermes changes name to Evri and announces pensions for couriers

Delivery titan Hermes has announced today that it is changing its name to Evri, as well as introducing changes to couriers’ pension plans.

As well as news of a new logo, the parcel service has also announced a £7m annual cash injection into pensions.

So-called ‘self employed plus’ couriers will be given retirement plans and a right to maternity and paternity leave, with the GMB union heralding the deal.

Chief executive Martijn de Lange said: “When we first announced our SE+ model in 2019 we committed to continuing to develop our support for our self-employed couriers and we are proud to have been true to that and be leading the industry once again.”

The move meant couriers would be able to “retain the flexibility that so many treasure, fitting in their deliveries alongside their other, often family, commitments,” de Lange added.

He said: “This rebrand follows significant investment and two years of dramatic growth which has resulted in our entire business going through a major transformation programme.

“It is more than just a name change – it is a statement of intent of our commitment to leading the way in creating responsible delivery experiences for ‘Evri one’, ‘Evri where’.

“It heralds a new culture and an even better way of doing things in an ever-evolving world, building on our achievements and successes.”

GMB union official Steve Garelick said that tens of thousands of couriers would now have “the safety and security of knowing their retirement plans are being looked after.”

Garelick added: “Meanwhile, the right to maternity and paternity leave will break down barriers previously blocking those with children from entering the profession.”