Evri-one’s fed up: Ofcom reveals Britain’s least favourite delivery firms

Ofcom found that two-thirds of those it surveyed said they have had a delivery issue in the past six months.

Ofcom has revealed which parcel firms the nation has the most beef with.

The regulator found that two-thirds of those it surveyed said they have had a delivery issue in the past six months, according to its latest post monitoring report.

Under UK consumer law, online retailers are liable if a parcel fails to arrive or turns up damaged. Sometimes a customer may have to contact the delivery firm to receive their compensation.

But fewer than half of the parcel recipients who contact the delivery company are satisfied with the communication, the handling of their complaint and the resolution of their issue.

Over these three metrics, FedEx, Amazon and DHL were rated as having the highest satisfaction levels, between 54 and 58 per cent.

But Evri and Yodel have the lowest satisfaction levels, with 26 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively.

Royal Mail came middle of the pack at 44 per cent, despite recently being fined by the watchdog for delivering too slowly.

Ofcom said concerns about the sustainability of the service have increased again since last year, especially about Royal Mail’s ability to deliver sufficient efficiency savings.

According to Ofcom, the most common complaints include delayed parcels, deliveries left in the wrong spot, and drivers knocking too quietly or failing to wait for long enough.