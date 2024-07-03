Evri: Chinese online retailer JD.com emerges as potential bidder for £2bn parcel delivery giant

Evri has emerged as a takeover target of JD.com.

British parcel delivery company Evri could be the target of Chinese online retailer JD.com, according to reports.

Reuters has reported that JD.com has joined other potential bidders include Polish parcel locker firm InPost and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group’s logistics arm, Cainiao.

Evri is currently 75 per cent owned by private equity fund Advent International while the remaining shares are owned by German mail order company Otto Group.

The news comes after it was reported earlier this year that Advent International was working with advisers on options, including a potential sale of the business, which could value it at around £2bn.

Also earlier this year, JD.com considered bidding to takeover Currys but ultimately did not make an offer.

The potential sale of Evri comes as the owner of Royal Mail, International Distribution Services is in the process of being taken private by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

Evri was previously called Hermes before Advent International bought a majority stake in 2020.

In December 2023, Evri and Yodel were revealed to have the lowest satisfaction levels among the public, with 26 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively, according to Ofcom.

The regulator found that two-thirds of those it surveyed said they have had a delivery issue in the past six months, according to its latest post monitoring report.

Under UK consumer law, online retailers are liable if a parcel fails to arrive or turns up damaged. Sometimes a customer may have to contact the delivery firm to receive their compensation.

But fewer than half of the parcel recipients who contact the delivery company are satisfied with the communication, the handling of their complaint and the resolution of their issue.