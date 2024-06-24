Evri to swap cars for bikes in £19m sustainability drive

Evri, which is investing £19m in sustainability, is aiming to have 3,000 electric cargo bikes over the next decade.

Evri drivers are poised to embrace “pedal power” as the parcel delivery giant looks to ramp up its sustainability efforts.

Over the coming year, the company plans to grow its existing fleet of 33 e-cargo bikes to 99 and 168 electric vehicles to 270 in a bid to deliver parcels up and down the country in a more eco-friendly manner.

Evri, which is investing £19m in sustainability, is aiming to have 3,000 electric cargo bikes over the next decade as part of its wider plans to reduce carbon emissions across its network and become a net-zero company by 2035.

Chief executive Martijn De Lange said: “Pedal power will rev up our efforts to reimagine parcel deliveries in the UK as we aim to become the biggest operator of e- cargo bikes in the sector.

“We achieved a nine per cent decrease in carbon emissions since last year. The £19m investment announced today will lay the groundwork for Evri to dial up on its ambition to become the UK’s most sustainable parcel carrier.”

Evri delivers 1.5m parcels a year by electric vehicle or electric cargo bikes, which currently operate in London, Bristol, Oxford, and Cambridge. The company is aiming to triple this to around four million parcels within the next year.

Evri says its electric cargo bikes, with a capacity of about 2,000 litres each, handle the “last mile” of urban parcel deliveries and can potentially save emissions equivalent to driving over 400,000 miles with the planned expansion.

Pauline Potter, director of procurement and sustainability at Evri, said: “Evri is committed to making a positive impact on the environment and delivering a sustainable future. Our multi-year ESG plans represent a significant leap forward, and we are confident that these initiatives will propel us towards our net-zero goal.

“We are not just investing in technology, but also in our people, empowering them to be part of the solution. Together, we can build a more sustainable future for the parcel delivery industry, as well as the communities we serve,” she added.

It comes amid rumours that Evri’s private equity owners are prepping a mega £2bn sale of the company. Advent International, the American private equity giant that owns the firm, is reportedly working with advisers from Rothschild to explore options for the company, which could lead to the blockbuster deal.