Amazon restricts LGBTQ+ search results in UAE following government pressure

(Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Amazon has restricted search results for LGBTQ+-related products in the United Arab Emirates after government threats.

Homosexuality is illegal in the UAE, and sits in stark contrast to the West’s celebration of Pride this month.

As first reported by the New York Times, search terms like ‘LGBTQ’ and ‘pride’ are banned, as well as product searches such as ‘transgender flag’, ‘chest binder for lesbians’.

When search, these gave no results according to the US publication.

“As a company, we remain committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we believe that the rights of LGBTQ+ people must be protected,” an Amazon spokesperson told the BBC.

However, the e-commerce giant was keen to point out that it complies with “local laws and regulations of the countries in which we operate”.